Scunthorpe United have confirmed the signing of Liam Feeney, who was let go by fellow League Two side Tranmere Rovers earlier today.

Feeney, 35, was let go by Tranmere Rovers on Wednesday, with the club confirming his departure by mutual consent.

Now, shortly after his departure from Prenton Park, Tranmere’s League Two rivals Scunthorpe United have announced the signing of the experienced midfielder on a permanent basis.

As announced on the club’s official website, Feeney has put pen to paper on a deal with the Iron, coming in to bolster Keith Hill’s ranks at Glanford Park. The length of the midfielder’s contract is not disclosed in the club’s announcement, but it will be hoped that he can come in and help turn around Scunthorpe’s fortunes as they battle to maintain their Football League status.

The situation at Glanford Park

Hill’s men are on a downward slope and are in desperate need of some inspiration if they want to maintain their League Two status.

Since their relegation from League One in 2019, the Iron have been in and around the lower echelons of the fourth-tier, finishing in 20th in the 2019/20 campaign and 22nd last season.

As it stands, Scunthorpe sit in 23rd place in League Two, six points away from safety. They have lost their last five games in the league and have only fallen further away from safety since the departure of Neil Cox and arrival of Hill.

Next up for the Iron is Port Vale, who sit in 10th place and are four games without a win.