Blackpool have confirmed the departure of out of favour forward Oliver Sarkic, who leaves the club by mutual consent.

Sarkic, 24, has been unable to make an impact with Blackpool since joining the club on a free transfer in the summer of 2020.

Across all competitions, the Montenegrin attacker has played nine times for the Tangerines, also spending a brief spell on loan with League Two side Mansfield Town in the second half of the 2020/21 campaign.

Now, it has been confirmed that Sarkic has left Blackpool.

As announced on the club’s official website, the former Leeds United and Benfica youngster has left the club by mutual consent, allowing him to search for a new club as a free agent six months before his contract was set to expire at the end of this season.

Across all competitions, Sarkic played nine times for Blackpool. He failed to register a goal or an assist in any of those outings and last featured for the club on this day (January 26th) in 2021, coming off the bench in a 1-0 win over Wigan Athletic.

Pushing on

With Sarkic’s departure confirmed, Neil Critchley’s side will now be remaining focused on the task at hand on the pitch.

The Tangerines currently sit in 13th place in the Championship table, eight points away from the play-off spots and a hefty 16 points away from the relegation zone.

Critchley’s men have won their last two league games and face high-flying Fulham this weekend. The Cottagers have been in stunning form in recent weeks but Blackpool did manage to beat them back in September, holding them off to secure a 1-0 win.