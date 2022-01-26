Portsmouth have confirmed the signing of left-back Denver Hume, who joins from League One rivals Sunderland for a reported fee of £200,000.

Hume, 23, becomes Portsmouth’s second signing of the day, following young Crystal Palace goalkeeper Ollie Webber through the doors at Fratton Park.

The left-back joins frim League One rivals Sunderland on a permanent basis, further bolstering Danny Cowley’s options on the left-hand side.

Hume’s arrival makes it four signings this month for Pompey.

Tyler Walker and Hayden Carter arrived from Coventry City and Blackburn Rovers respectively earlier this month, both coming in on loan deals until the end of the season. Now, with Webber and Hume coming in on permanent deals, Cowley’s squad is looking stronger.

Details of the deal

It has been confirmed that Hume has put pen to paper on a two-and-a-half-year deal with Pompey upon his arrival. The contract also includes the option to extend his stay by 12 months, potentially keeping him with the club until the end of the 2024/25 season.

The News reports that Portsmouth have parted ways with £200,000 to recruit the Sunderland man, who only penned fresh terms with the Black Cats before the start of this season.

Increased competition

Cowley has had to deal with defensive shortages at times this season, so the arrival of Hume will come as music to the Portsmouth boss’ ears.

Able to play as a left-back or left wing-back, Hume will provide cover and competition for the likes of Lee Brown and Connor Ogilvie if operating in a back four. However, Portsmouth have deployed a back three more often than not this season, with Reeco Hackett operating on the left-hand side.