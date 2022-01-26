Cardiff City are looking to sign Middlesbrough striker Uche Ikpeazu, according to a report by Football Insider.

Cardiff City are keen to bolster their attacking options before the end of the transfer window.

Ikpeazu, 26, has slipped down the pecking order at the Riverside Stadium over recent times.

He only joined Boro last summer and has scored three goals in 22 appearances in all competitions during the first-half of this season.

Where would he fit in at Cardiff?

Ikpeazu would give Cardiff more competition at top end of the pitch if they were able to land him before the end of the window.

The Bluebirds have been struggling over recent games and are currently 20th in the league table.

Steve Morison’s side will be nervously looking over their shoulder towards the relegation zone and are only three points above 23rd place Peterborough United right now.

Top scorer Kieffer Moore is on the radar of AFC Bournemouth and the Cherries are trying to strike a deal for him this week, as reported by Wales Online.

Ikpeazu could be being eyed as a potential replacement for the Wales international. The club’s other striking options right now are James Collins, Max Watters and Mark Harris.

Other spells

Ikpeazu has played for the likes of Watford, Crewe Alexandra, Port Vale and Cambridge United in the past.

He joined Wycombe Wanderers in 2020 from Hearts and scored six goals in all competitions for Gareth Ainsworth’s side to earn a move to Middlesbrough.

However, his time with Boro hasn’t worked out and he is surplus to requirements under Chris Wilder.

Cardiff are now being linked as they look to stay up in the Championship this term. They have so far signed Corey Drameh and Tommy Doyle on loan this winter from Leeds United and Manchester City respectively.