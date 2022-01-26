Sunderland fans have delivered their verdict on the loan signing of Spurs’ young winger Jack Clarke.

Clarke, 21, becomes Sunderland’s latest signing in what has been an impressive transfer window to date.

The former Leeds United talent has joined on loan, it has been announced by the club, with the deal running through until the end of the season.

He becomes Sunderland’s fourth signing of the January transfer window as Lee Johnson continues to strengthen his ranks. Clarke follows Trai Hume, Danny Batth and Patrick Roberts through the doors at the Stadium of Light, further bolstering their options out wide.

Although he hasn’t quite hit the heights predicted of him when he left Leeds for Spurs just yet, Clarke remains a highly talented player and, at 21, still has his best years ahead of him.

This season has seen Clarke play 18 times for Spurs’ U21 side. In the process, he has managed four goals and five assists.

Upon the confirmation of the Spurs talent’s arrival, Sunderland fans moved to deliver their verdict on the deal on Twitter. Here’s what they had to say about the move for Clarke…

What a signing, it shows real intent! Really liking our business — James (@BaghdadCocaCola) January 26, 2022

What a signing this is by the way. Now get Defoe through the door and I genuinely believe this is the best window in god knows how long! Welcome Jack! — Bradley Sharp (@BradleyDSharp11) January 26, 2022

Unbelievable signing buzzing haway the lads — Daniel SAFC (@DanielpSafc) January 26, 2022

Oh my god. This new recruitment team is doing an absolutely incredible job. Love it. https://t.co/sCUbvVdtbO — DM (@Mustardinho) January 26, 2022

This is an absolute coup. The lad a level above. Great signing. https://t.co/QZSAwFLDnF — ant waterson (@antony_waterson) January 26, 2022