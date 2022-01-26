Barrow AFC boss Mark Cooper says Mark Ellis was frustrated at his lack of game time.

Barrow have given him the green light to head out on loan to Solihull Moors.

Ellis, 33, has linked up with the National League side on a deal until the end of the season.

However, his parent club do hold an option to recall him in a month’s time if they want to.

‘Frustrated’…

Speaking to the club’s official website, Cooper has revealed why Ellis has left:

“He was getting increasingly frustrated that he wasn’t playing so we’ve allowed him to go.

“We have a call back (option) after 28 days so it will get him some games and keep him match fit.”

Barrow AFC spell so far

Barrow swooped to sign him on a free transfer last summer to add some more competition and depth to their defensive department.

He has made 22 appearances for the League Two outfit during the first-half of this season, 16 of which have come in the league.

Ellis still has another year left on his contract at Holker Street once his spell at Solihull ends.

Cooper’s men lost 2-0 at home to Salford City last night and have now lost their last two matches. They are currently 21st in the table and are seven points above the relegation zone.

Other spells

The 6ft 2nc centre-back is a vastly experienced player in the Football League and has played over 450 games to date.

He has had spells with the likes of Crewe Alexandra, Shrewsbury Town, Carlisle United and Tranmere Rovers in the past.

His new club Solihull are managed by former AFC Wimbledon boss Neal Ardley and have a few former Football League players in their ranks like Adam Rooney, Matt Preston and Danny Newton.