Hull City will make Sheffield United’s Regan Slater their first signing of the transfer window, as per a report by the Yorkshire Post.

Hull City are ready to get the ball rolling with their recruitment following the end of their transfer embargo.

New owner Acun Ilicali has now repaid an EFL loan, as announced by their official club website.

Slater, 22, is now set to make his return to the MKM Stadium on a permanent basis.

Another option in midfield for Hull

Slater will give the Tigers more competition and depth in the middle of the park.

They have some decent options in that area such as Greg Docherty, George Honeyman and Richard Smallwood so his arrival further strengthens that department.

Knows the club

The Sheffield-born man played a key role in Hull’s promotion to the Championship in the last campaign under former boss Grant McCann.

He played 34 times for the Yorkshire club in all competitions and chipped in with a single goal away at Bristol Rovers.

Slater returned to Bramall Lane over the summer but has struggled for game time this term under both Slavisa Jokanovic and now Paul Heckingbottom.

He has been playing for their Under-23s though and will be itching to get back to some senior football.

His contract with the Blades is due to expire at the end of this season so his departure this month means they aren’t losing him for nothing.

A deal should be announced soon with the Yorkshire Post saying it’s all but done.