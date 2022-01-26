Preston North End are yet to make a decision regarding a potential deal for Bambo Diaby, with the former Barnsley man still training with the club.

Diaby is free to find a new club and play football once again after a two-year anti-doping ban came to an end earlier this month.

In recent months, the former Barnsley man has been training with Championship outfit Preston North End and now, a fresh update has emerged on the Lilywhites’ position regarding a possible deal for the defender.

As per the Lancashire Post, Diaby is still training with Ryan Lowe’s side.

Preston are yet to make a decision over a potential deal for the Spanish defender, it is added, and the club will have to make room on their wage bill if they want to offer Diaby a contract.

Lowe’s defensive ranks

Another defensive addition wouldn’t go amiss at Deepdale this window.

Experienced defender Paul Huntingdon is yet to make an appearance this campaign, leaving Patrick Bauer, Sepp van den Berg and Liam Lindsay as the main options at centre-back. Andrew Hughes has operated in the back three this season too, while Greg Cunningham has filled in as a left-sided centre-back too.

Championship pedigree

As a free agent, Diaby could prove to be a shrewd signing for Preston if they look to offer him a deal.

He has spent time in Spain, Italy and Belgium over the course of his career but he did make 22 appearances for Barnsley in his time at Oakwell. 21 of those outings came in the Championship, chipping in with one goal in the process.