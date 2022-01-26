Portsmouth have confirmed the signing of young goalkeeper Ollie Webber, who joins on a permanent deal from Crystal Palace.

Webber, 21, has spent the last five years on the books with Palace, joining their youth ranks from Northern Irish side Glentoran.

Now, after just over five years at Selhurst Park, the promising goalkeeper has moved on.

As confirmed on Portsmouth’s official club website, Webber has joined the club on a permanent basis after putting pen to paper on a deal with the League One club.

Webber represents Northern Ireland on the international stage and is currently an U21 international but he was born in Portsmouth, so he will be keen to make a good impression in his birthplace.

Career to date…

After spending time in youth academies in Northern Ireland, Webber linked up with Palace in November 2016.

Although he never played for the Premier League club’s first-team, he was a regular for their U23 side. Across all competitions, Webber played 20 times for the youngsters, keeping five clean sheets.

Webber has picked up experience of senior football out on loan though. The ‘keeper has spent time in the National League with Dover Athletic, also spending a stint with Greenwich Borough.

Pompey’s options in between the sticks

Webber’s arrival will bring some competition for loan star Gavin Bazunu, who has thoroughly impressed in his time at Fratton Park.

His move to Portsmouth comes shortly after Alex Bass’ loan move to Bradford City, so Webber will likely be the number two goalkeeper in Danny Cowley’s squad. Highly-rated academy talent Toby Steward has also been in and around the first-team, but the 16-year-old plays most of his football in Pompey’s youth set-up.