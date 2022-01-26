Bradford City are set to bring in a new player before the end of this week, manager Derek Adams has said.

So far this month, Bradford City have recruited four new players.

Jamie Walker, Dion Pereira, Matty Daly and Alex Bass have all come in on loan deals until the end of the season, bolstering Adams’ ranks as the Bantams look to mount a push for promotion in the second half of the campaign.

Now, Adams has confirmed that Bradford City are not done there.

As quoted by the Yorkshire Post, the Bantams boss revealed that a fifth signing is expected to come through the doors at Valley Parade this week.

Here’s what he had to say on the matter:

“We are signing a player this week.

“We have been working on it. We have been looking at players for a while and we are well down the line.”

Pushing on

As Bradford City push on with matters off the pitch, Adams and co will be hoping to continue making strides on it too.

The Bantams have lost just once in their last seven and are on a three-game unbeaten run in the league. They sit five points away from the play-off spots in 11th, with Port Vale, Salford City and Exeter City between them and 7th placed Mansfield Town as it stands.

It will be hoped that the new arrivals can settle in quickly and get their heads down as the club look to bridge the gap to the top seven in the coming weeks.

Up next for Adams’ side is 15th placed Crawley Town, who will be on the hunt for their first in three games. John Yems’ men have fallen to defeats at the hands of Stevenage and Tranmere Rovers in their last two games.