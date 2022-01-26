Birmingham City are considering a €400,000 bid from Sporting Gijon for midfielder Fran Villalba, it has emerged.

Villalba, 23, is currently out on loan away from Birmingham City with LaLiga2 outfit Gijon.

He made the loan move in a bid to play regular first-team football away from St Andrew’s and he’s got just that since joining the club. Across all competitions, Villalba has played 27 times across all competitions, missing just one league game so far.

Now, as per a report from Birmingham Live, Villalba’s parent club are now considering a bid from Gijon for the player.

It is said that the Blues are still considering the bid despite reports from Spain stating a verbal agreement as been reached. Gijon are reported to have been looking at a deal for “several weeks” and a host of other clubs from LaLiga2 are also eyeing up Villalba.

Villalba’s time in Spain

Since making his return to Spain, the Birmingham City loanee has been a regular starter.

In 23 league games, Villalba has managed four goals and three assists, also chipping in with an assist in their Copa del Rey run which ended in defeat to Cadiz CF earlier this month.

His contract situation

As it stands, Villalba’s contract with Birmingham City will expire at the end of this season. It means he could be available for nothing when the summer comes around, which is why Sporting Gijon want to pounce now rather than risk letting another club pick him up in the summer.