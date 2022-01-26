Tottenham Hotspur are poised to make a move for Hull City starlet Keane Lewis-Potter in the final days of the transfer window, with West Ham also looking into a potential deal.

Hull Live have revealed that Tottenham Hotspur boss Antonio Conte is keen to bolster his side before the transfer window slams shut on Monday, and that Lewis-Potter is a prime target of his.

The report goes on to reveal that, should Spurs secure the quickfire signing of Lewis-Potter in the next few days, then it would include the option to loan him straight back to Hull City for the remainder of this campaign.

West Ham meanwhile are also weighing up a move having been linked with Lewis-Potter for some weeks now – the Hammers though would no be loaning the 20-year-old back to Hull.

Conte is also said to have sent scouts to watch Lewis-Potter in action when Hull City beat Championship high-flyers Blackburn Rovers last week.

Is Lewis-Potter on his way out?

Whilst there is strong interest in the Englishman, Hull Live report that Lewis-Potter is not actively pursuing a Premier League move, and that he is content to see out the season with Hull City as they look to fend off relegation into League One.

The club are now under new ownership and without a manager after the sacking of Grant McCann this week.

The former midfielder won back-to-back games against Blackburn and Bournemouth prior to his sacking, both without conceding to move his side up into 19th place of the Championship table and nine points clear of the drop zone.

It was a surprise decision and it may well have an impact on Lewis-Potter’s future, with McCann having favoured him this season and last time round when he scored 13 goals in League One.

For Hull, losing Lewis-Potter would be a real blow to their survival chances this season, but it seems an unlikely move at the moment.