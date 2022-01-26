Blackpool look set to complete the signing of Charlton Athletic man Charlie Kirk, who is scheduled to undergo a medical today ahead of a loan move.

Kirk, 24, has struggled to make an impact at The Valley since joining Charlton Athletic in the summer.

He made the move after a thoroughly impressive time with Crewe Alexandra but he has only played 14 times for the club so far this season, managing two assists in the process.

However, despite a challenging time in League One with the Addicks, Kirk now looks set to jump up to the Championship with Blackpool.

As per a report from the Blackpool Gazette, Kirk is set to undergo a medical with the Tangerines ahead of a loan move. The proposed loan move will run through until the end of the season and an option to buy will be included too.

It comes after Demetri Mitchell’s departure, with the former Manchester United man moving on to join Scottish Premiership outfit Hibernian.

Welcome to Hibs, @DemetriMitche11 🙌 — Hibernian Football Club (@HibernianFC) January 24, 2022

An interesting move…

As mentioned before, Kirk hasn’t endured an easy season so far, struggling for consistent game time with Charlton, so a step up to the Championship may come as a bit of a surprise.

However, his performances while with Crewe were deserving of a move to a club like Charlton and he certainly has the potential to become a dangerous Championship player if he can get back to his best and maintain that level of performance.

After making his way through Crewe’s youth academy, the winger managed 32 goals and 41 assists in 2016 games across all competitions.