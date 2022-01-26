Liverpool duo Nat Phillips and Rhys Williams are unlikely to join Sheffield United this month.

It was reported earlier this week that Sheffield United were eyeing up deals for Liverpool defensive duo Phillips and Williams.

The Reds are keen to offload Phillips, who hasn’t made a single Premier League appearance this season, whilst Williams was recalled from his disappointing loan spell at Swansea City earlier in the month.

But a fresh report from The Athletic (via sheffieldunited.news) has revealed that it is unlikely either player will head to Bramall Lane in the final days of the transfer window.

Liverpool are of course open to selling Phillips, but the Blades are unlikely to match their £15million valuation – West Ham and Newcastle United are looking into that particular avenue.

Williams meanwhile is set to remain at Anfield until the end of the season should Phillips seal his exit in the coming days of the window – if not, then he could well be available for loan, but timings will be tight.

Blades’ poor business…

In terms of transfers, Sheffield United have had a pretty dire season.

Their sole signing of this month’s window is goalkeeper Adam Davies who is set to play no.2 to Wes Foderingham after Robin Olsen’s loan was cut short so that he could join Aston Villa.

And business was slow under Slavisa Jokanovic in the summer. Current manager Paul Heckingbottom has an ageing squad at his disposal and a handful of players out of contract in the summer, so he could be left with a very small squad at the end of the campaign.

The club needs players coming in. They need players for the future and whilst performances have improved on the pitch, the Blades are still lacking a direction following their relegation from the Premier League last season.