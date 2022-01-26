Last night saw Peterborough United fall to a disappointing draw against Birmingham City as they lost a two-goal lead towards the end of the game.

Peterborough are desperate to put together a good run of form soon, as their chances of survival look slimmer by the week.

It seemed last night, after being in pole position until the 85th minute, that they were destined to go home with all three points,. However, two goals in three minutes saw the home side rescue a point.

The win and all three points would’ve taken Peterborough level on points with Reading and with a game in hand.

Peterborough United manager Darren Ferguson didn’t hold back when talking about the goals his side conceded, saying:

“They have scored quite a lucky goal, it’s just come off the boy’s foot and rolled in.”

Ferguson wasn’t too harsh on his players as he understood his team are still inexperienced and some of his squad haven’t had many minutes in the recent months.

“You have to remember we have got Bali who has hardly played any football, Kwame that’s his first action for us, Jack Marriott has just played his first game for fourth months,” he continued.



Despite his side’s poor run of form Ferguson remains confident that his squad have what it takes to survive and avoid the drop back to the third tier.

“If we get that level of angary and quality at times on a consistent basis, I feel confident we can stay in the league,” he continued.

What’s next for Peterborough?

Up next for Posh is a tough game where they host Sheffield United. The Blades are currently mid-table but will still have the play-offs in mind as a target to aim for.

Ferguson’s side have only won once in their past 12 league outings, form nowhere near good enough for a side hopeful of survival.

They have five more days to bring in reinforcements to aid their survival chances, but it is unknown as of yet whether they are in the market for any additional signings.