Oxford United have reportedly agreed a deal with Premier League side Wolverhampton Wanderers for their young Portuguese defender, Christian Marques.

This deal seems to have come about since defender Jordan Thorniley was recalled by his parent club Blackpool.

It is no surprise Oxford are looking to add that extra man to their defence, as with six months left of the season and a promotion push the aim, they may have found themselves weak and with little depth in defence.

The 19-year-old Portuguese defender has featured heavily for Wolves’ U23 side in recent years and has featured for his international team at U19 level too.

This signing would be an extremely positive one for Oxford United manager Karl Robinson and he will be hoping it’s enough to help lift his side into a more secure play-off position.

Oxford currently sit 6th in League One and whilst they are four points ahead of Plymouth Argyle in 7th, it’s still a precarious position for Robinson’s men to be in as one bad run of form could see them fall out of the play-off spots.

What’s next for Oxford?

Oxford are coming off the back of a very impressive 3-2 victory over Sheffield Wednesday and are looking ahead to this weekend where they travel to Gillingham.

Gillingham are currently struggling for form in the third tier and sit well adrift of safety – Robinson and his players will be expecting no less than three points this weekend.

Oxford have until next Monday to get a deal for Marques over the line, but should they secure the signing then it will certainly bolster their promotion credentials this season.