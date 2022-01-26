Middlesbrough winger Sam Folarin has been loaned to Scottish Championship side Queen of the South until the end of the season, the club has confirmed.

Middlesbrough have had a string of players join Queen of the South over the past year, with Isaiah Jones and Sol Brynn having spent loans there recently.

Jones has been a mainstay in the team since arriving back from Scotland and Folarin will be hoping to do the same.

The 21-year-old made four appearances in the first-team last season, two of which came in the league. But he has not yet featured under previous manager Neil Warnock or new boss Chris Wilder in the current 2021/22 campaign.

He has suffered an injury blow this term and has been limited to just two appearances for the club’s U23 side as a result.

Folarin will be hoping to make an instant impact for his new loan club. He is in contention to start their next game when they take on Dunfermline Athletic on Saturday afternoon.

Queen of the South are rock bottom of the Scottish second division in 10th, but they could jump up to as high as seventh with a victory this weekend.

The versatile winger will have one eye on his parent club Middlesbrough however, who could get into the top six with a win over Coventry in a few days time.

Thoughts

Folarin has shown flashes in the Boro first team and he looks to have a solid future ahead of him.

However, Wilder plays a 3-5-2 formation with wing-backs and so if the youngster was to be given a shot in the senior setup, he may need to adapt his game accordingly, just like former Queen of the South loanee Isaiah Jones has done.