Hull City-linked DeAndre Yedlin is closing in on a move to Inter Miami, as per a report by the Miami Herald.

Hull City are poised to miss out on signing the USA international this month.

Yedlin, 28, has been a target for the Tigers in this transfer window, as reported by CBS Sports reporter Roger Gonzalez (see tweet below).

🇺🇸 DeAndre Yedlin has already been in contact with one English team, and it is Hull City, sources tell CBS Sports. Yedlin spoke with sporting director Tan Kesler of Hull City this morning. Lots of MLS teams also interested. — Roger Gonzalez (@RGonzalezCBS) January 24, 2022

However, talks over a move to MLS are progressing and the Miami Herald claim a deal could be struck next week.

Current situation

Yedlin is available on a free transfer after parting company with Galatasaray at the start of this move. He has spent the past two years in Turkey after leaving Newcastle United.

He moved to England as a youngster to join Tottenham Hotspur from Seattle Sounders but left after a year to move to St. James’ Park.

The right-back then spent five years on the books of the Magpies and made 125 appearances in all competitions.

No Hull move?

Yedlin helped Newcastle gain promotion from the Championship in his first year in the North East under Rafa Benitez but now appears to be unlikely to move back into the second tier with Hull.

The Tigers are yet to make a signing in this transfer window but have now been taken over by Turkish businessman Acun Ilicali.

Six days are left before the window slams shut and the Yorkshire club could do with a few additions to boost their survival hopes.

They are in good form at the moment and have won their last two games against Blackburn Rovers and AFC Bournemouth.