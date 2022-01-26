Sunderland have enjoyed an impressive transfer window so far, signing some high profile players such as Danny Batth and Patrick Roberts as well as young prospect Trai Hume.

Now the Black Cats’ focus seems to have shifted to Jack Clarke, a 21-year-old winger from Tottenham Hotspur.

Sunderland fans are unsurprisingly excited and eager to see if this deal goes through as the amount of young talent Sunderland have already is a joy to behold in comparison to the transfer business Wearsiders have been used to in recent years.

Black Cats fans are speculating on social media about what the next five days could hold, and with rumours circulating that Clarke is on Wearside for his medical today, the transfer window could’ve stepped up another gear in the north-east.

With depth already in Clarke’s natural position it poses questions of whether we may see some outgoings over the final days of the transfer window too.

Let’s take a look at what Sunderland fans on Twitter have had to say about the potential Clarke deal:

Jack Clarke, Danny Batth, Patrick Roberts, Dajaku, Pritchard, Broadhead, Callum Doyle, Thorben Hoffman and possibly Jermain Defoe our new recruitment team have worked absolute wonders. Actually very satisfying knowing we have these people at our club #SAFC. — Bradley Fearnley (@braddfearnleyy) January 25, 2022

Jack Clarke looked like he was going to be the next big thing when at Leeds. Don’t know his story at Tottenham but would be a very good addition at this level. All good things from the #SAFC recruitment team. — Joe Thirlwell (@JoeThirlwell1) January 26, 2022

Stewart

Pritchard

Embleton

Dajaku

Roberts

Mcgeady

Broadhead

Clarke ⏳

Defoe❓ That is an unbelievable attacking lineup to choose from in League One. The recruitment in the last 12 months has been phenomenal #SAFC — SunderlandAFC Info (@SunderlandafcI) January 25, 2022

Sunderland making some signings for League One here. 2 or 3 seasons ago, Patrick Roberts and Jack Clarke would have been seen as 2 massive Champinship signings. Good business for L1.#SAFC https://t.co/lySBXuh7X5 — Matt (@Matt_Rowney) January 25, 2022

Jack Clarke if he comes, Spurs paid Leeds 13million for him not too long ago. Quality addition if it’s on. @SunderlandAFC #SAFC — KEN🔴⚪️⚫️😎 (@KenFarn2) January 24, 2022

Watched Jack Clarke at #LUFC where he broke through, he’s a out and out old fashioned winger not a forward by any stretch, would be a good addition for us but it doesn’t tick the striker box #safc https://t.co/JWfpJcRoJh — Joe Smith (@Joecsmith11) January 24, 2022