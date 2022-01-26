Sunderland have enjoyed an impressive transfer window so far, signing some high profile players such as Danny Batth and Patrick Roberts as well as young prospect Trai Hume.

Now the Black Cats’ focus seems to have shifted to Jack Clarke, a 21-year-old winger from Tottenham Hotspur.

Sunderland fans are unsurprisingly excited and eager to see if this deal goes through as the amount of young talent Sunderland have already is a joy to behold in comparison to the transfer business Wearsiders have been used to in recent years.

Black Cats fans are speculating on social media about what the next five days could hold, and with rumours circulating that Clarke is on Wearside for his medical today, the transfer window could’ve stepped up another gear in the north-east.

With depth already in Clarke’s natural position it poses questions of whether we may see some outgoings over the final days of the transfer window too.

Let’s take a look at what Sunderland fans on Twitter have had to say about the potential Clarke deal: