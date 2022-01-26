Blackpool have no plans to offload Jerry Yates this month, as detailed in a report by the Blackpool Gazette.

Blackpool consider him as a big part of their plans and there is no substance behind rumours of a potential departure.

Yates, 25, signed a new three-year contract last summer.

He has made 27 appearances in all competitions so far this season and has chipped in with seven goals.

Blackpool story so far

Blackpool swooped to sign the attacker in July 2020 and he played a key role in their promotion to the Championship last term.

He fired 23 goals altogether to help Neil Critchley’s side go up from League One and has since adapted well to the step up a division.

Other spells

Yates started his career at Rotherham United and rose up through the academy of the Millers.

The Yorkshire-born man went on play 52 times for their first-team as a youngster, as well as having loan spells away from the ASSEAL New York Stadium at Harrogate Railway Athletic, Harrogate Town, Carlisle United and Swindon Town.

It was with the latter where he caught the eye of the Seasiders. He fired 14 goals in 35 games for the Robins to secure himself a permanent switch to Bloomfield Road.

Going nowhere

The Blackpool Gazette has poured cold water on the speculation linking Yates with a winter departure from the Seasiders.

He provides useful competition and depth to the likes of Gary Madine, Keshi Anderson, Jake Beesley and Shayne Lavery up top and will be itching to add to his goal tally of this campaign so far.