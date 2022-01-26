Middlesbrough are looking at the possibility of signing Manchester City goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu, who is currently on loan at Portsmouth, according to The Irish Sun Sport.

Middlesbrough currently have Joe Lumley and Luke Daniels battling for the number one spot, but manager Chris Wilder could be looking at alternate options before the January window closes.

One such player they are monitoring is Portsmouth loanee Gavin Bazunu. The 19-year-old has started all but two of Pompey’s league games so far this season and started both of their FA Cup games before crashing out to Harrogate Town.

In his 26 appearances in all competitions he has conceded just 27 goals and kept 12 clean sheets in the process.

His fine form has seen him generating attention from the league above, with Middlesbrough enquiring about his availability.

However, a separate report from The News states that Manchester City can only recall Bazunu in an injury crisis.

With the likes of Ederson, Zack Steffen, Scott Carson, and Cieran Slicker all fit and available at the Etihad, Bazunu returning to the Premier League champions and any subsequent move to Middlesbrough seems unlikely.

The teenager has also solidified himself as the number once choice for the Republic of Ireland. Since breaking into the national team last year he has made 10 appearances in total. During that time he has conceded seven goals and kept four clean sheets.

He has previously been on the radar of Middlesbrough’s Championship rivals Bournemouth back in December, although there have been no further developments this month.