Sunderland have signed Tottenham Hotspur winger Jack Clarke on loan for the remainder of the 2021/22 season.

Reports began breaking a few days ago that Sunderland were looking increasingly likely to bring in the young prospect on loan.

Since, the Black Cats have added the Spurs youngster to their ranks, and it’s got fans excited about the second half of this season.

Who is Clarke?

Clarke is a 21-year-old, versatile attacker who is most natural on the wing. He began his career at Leeds United and progressed through the academy alongside current Sunderland player Niall Huggins.

In 2019 he got his big move to Tottenham and they were rumoured to have paid around £10million plus future fees for his services.

He has spent his time at Spurs loaned out to a few Championship clubs including a return to Leeds, then time at QPR and a spell at Stoke City.

He is renowned for his ability to take it past a player and beat them with pace and has proven this in the Championship, so surely a move to Sunderland in League One would be perfect for the club.

What could Sunderland’s starting XI look like with Clarke in it?

(4-2-3-1)

Hoffmann (GK)

Winchester

Doyle

Batth

Cirkin

Neil

Dajaku

Pritchard

Clarke (RW or LW)

Stewart

With players set to return from injury such as Huggins and Aiden McGeady and depth in their ranks with players like Elliot Embleton, Corry Evans, Patrick Roberts, Lynden Gooch and Tom Flanagan, Sunderland could be a huge force for other League One teams by deadline day next Monday.

Does Clarke fit Lee Johnson’s system?

Clarke tends to be deployed on the right wing, but he can play anywhere across the front line as well as upfront – a common theme in Lee Johnson signings with the likes of Pritchard, Embleton and Winchester being used all over the pitch this season.

Clarke may be seen as a player similar to Leon Dajaku who is full of energy and relishes any opportunity he gets to take someone on.

All in all this looks like it could be another fantastic signing from sporting director Kristjaan Speakman, and the Black Cats certainly look like they’re on the right path for promotion.