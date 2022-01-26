Port Vale loan man Lewis Cass is wanted by a number of Football League clubs this month, as detailed in a report by Newcastle World.

The Newcastle United defender is out of contract at the end of the season.

Cass, 21, was given the green light to leave the Premier League side on loan to join Port Vale last summer.

He has since been a regular for the Valiants and has made 27 appearances in all competitions during the first-half of this campaign.

What next for the Port Vale loanee?

Cass’ deal at St. James’ Park is up at the end of June and he is currently due to become a free agent.

He is due to spend the whole campaign with Vale but is on the radar of a few clubs who are keen to snap him up on a permanent basis between now and the end of the transfer window.

Story so far

The right-back joined Newcastle at the age of 12 and has since risen up through the academy of the North East club.

He has been a regular for the Toon Army at various youth levels in the past but is yet to make a first-team appearances.

They loaned him out to Hartlepool United last term and he played a key role in their promotion from the National League. He linked up with the Pools in October 2020 and played 37 times for them under former boss Dave Challinor.

Port Vale then swooped to sign him and he has adapted well to the step up a division.

Newcastle have a decision to make on his long-term future this month though with other clubs keen.