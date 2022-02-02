Niall Quinn is undoubtedly one of Sunderland’s best strikers to ever wear the shirt.

He spent six years as a player on Wearside before retiring and ending his exceptional time as a player in the infamous red and white shirt.

Quinn’s partnership alongside Kevin Phillips helped fire Peter Reid’s Sunderland side to back-to-back 7th placed finishes in the Premier League, something the club are yet to replicate over 20 years later.

His relationship with Sunderland didn’t end with his retirement as he remained involved with the club for many years after that, and is still commonly mentioned and reminisced about amongst Black Cats fans today.

Quinn’s goal scoring was widely missed whenever he was out injured, highlighted by Sunderland’s relegation in the 1996/97 season. The blow sidelined the Republic of Ireland international for most of the season and the Black Cats ended up going down, emphasising how vital he was to Sunderland’s side.

So, do you think you know a lot about the Sunderland legend?

Test your knowledge with the quiz below: