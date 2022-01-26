West Brom host Preston North End in the Championship this evening.

Valérien Ismaël’s side are experiencing some turbulence in their form with only one win in their previous five league outings which has seen them fall to 5th in the league, and now seven points from 2nd.

With a game in hand on Blackburn Rovers, a win tonight could see the Baggies move to four points off the automatic spots, but a loss could leave them with a mountain to climb in the second half of this campaign.

West Brom team news

West Brom will be without Daryl Dike who is expected to be out for two months following a hamstring injury last weekend.

Dara O’Shea has recently turned out for the Baggies’ U23 side after a spell on the sidelines with an ankle injury.

Semi Ajayi will also not be available as he is on international duty with Nigeria, and Alex Mowatt runs the risk of suspension as he sits on four yellow cards.

Predicted XI

Button (GK)

Clark

Bartley

Kipre

Furlong

Livermore

Reach

Townsend

Phillips

Grant

Diangana

The Opposition

Following a brief honeymoon spell with new manager Ryan Lowe, Preston North End seem to have returned back to the form they’ve been used to most of this season.

They currently sit 15th, but relegation doesn’t seem a huge threat for the Lilywhites at the minute. Lowe’s focus may be on steadying the ship until the summer and pushing on from there.

Prediction?

With the home crowd behind them, expect West Brom to be more motivated for this than the visitors and to go all-out for the win.

When the two sides met at the start of the season there was nothing to separate them as they drew 1-1.

Score prediction: West Brom 3-1 Preston North End