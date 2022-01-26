Portsmouth are close to signing Crystal Palace goalkeeper Ollie Webber, as per a report by The News.

Portsmouth are poised to lure the stopper to Fratton Park to boost their options between the sticks.

Webber, 21, is being brought in to provide competition and back-up to Manchester City loanee Gavin Bazunu.

The News claim he is finalising the finishing touches to a deal to join Danny Cowley’s side until the end of the season.

Portsmouth need a goalkeeper

Portsmouth are in need of a new ‘keeper following Alex Bass’ loan departure to League Two side Bradford City.

Bazunu has been their number one this term and has been in strong form. Young Toby Steward was on the bench last time out against Sunderland but Webber’s incoming move will provide more back-up.

Who is Webber?

Webber is currently a regular for Crystal Palace’s Under-23s and is a Northern Ireland youth international. He is yet to make a senior appearance for the Eagles.

He started his career at local side Ards Rangers before Glentoran swooped to sign him as a youngster.

The stopper then moved over to England six years ago and earned himself a move to Crystal Palace after impressing the South London outfit on trial.

He has since risen up through the academy ranks of the Premier League club and was given his first professional contract back in 2018.

Webber had a loan spell at Dover Athletic in the 2020/21 campaign but the National League but the season was curtailed in the end due to Covid.