Last night saw Swansea City hold Championship promotion hopefuls QPR to a 0-0 in west London.

Whilst this result may seem an underwhelming one on the face of it, Russell Martin and his side are sure to be more than content at holding their ground against a strong QPR side managed by Mark Warburton.

The game saw both teams have a go at getting all three points and ultimately, Swansea fans may feel hard done by to have not scored on the night – they registered more than two times the amount of shots than the home team but failed to find the scoring form they had earlier on this season.

In the final minutes of the game however, Flynn Downes found himself dismissed after picking up a second yellow card.

The 23-year-old midfielder joined Swansea in the summer and has been a keen addition to the side, but his red card last night might show a lack of experience in the game.

Let’s see what fans on Twitter had to say about Downes’ performance:

From what I saw, it was a bit rough and tumble but a well earned point. Flynn needs to watch those challenges & we must start scoring goals for fun again. But we go agaaainnn #Swans #QPRSWA — AMY 🦢 #HerGameToo (@amyclement94) January 25, 2022

Warburton talking about false positions before the game about us, fair to say they don’t like a side in 4th. Good point, unbeaten in 3. Flynn will learn from that, shame after another solid performance. S/o to Lati, got run ragged all game but dug in and left with a point. #swans — The Swan (@TheSwanPortal) January 25, 2022

Austin knew what he was doing there – naive from Flynn, but he will learn – Flynn’s 23 Austin’s in his last season at best – know who I would rather be 🤷‍♂️🦢#scfc #jackarmy — Bryan Garnett (@Cornetto_22) January 25, 2022

Flynn Downes had Charlie Austin on strings all game. So he tried dirty tactics to get him sent off. Flynn Downes is a class player, great buy by Swansea City. Uppa Jacks — Chris Webber (@chefo1983) January 26, 2022

seriously don’t think i could love flynn downes any more if i tried, bloke is mad for it — avid keith stroud hater (@scfcluc) January 25, 2022