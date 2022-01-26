Last night saw Swansea City hold Championship promotion hopefuls QPR to a 0-0 in west London.

Whilst this result may seem an underwhelming one on the face of it, Russell Martin and his side are sure to be more than content at holding their ground against a strong QPR side managed by Mark Warburton.

The game saw both teams have a go at getting all three points and ultimately, Swansea fans may feel hard done by to have not scored on the night – they registered more than two times the amount of shots than the home team but failed to find the scoring form they had earlier on this season.

In the final minutes of the game however, Flynn Downes found himself dismissed after picking up a second yellow card.

The 23-year-old midfielder joined Swansea in the summer and has been a keen addition to the side, but his red card last night might show a lack of experience in the game.

Let’s see what fans on Twitter had to say about Downes’ performance:

 