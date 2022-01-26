Middlesbrough slumped to a 1-0 loss away at Blackburn Rovers on Monday night and Chris Wilder is expected to ring the changes against Coventry in their next outing.

Middlesbrough were unchanged at Blackburn from the side that beat Reading 2-1 the weekend prior, but things did not click at Ewood Park.

They deployed their tried and tested 3-5-2 formation with Anfernee Dijksteel, Dael Fry and Paddy McNair in a back three, flanked by wing-backs Isaiah Jones and Neil Taylor. Jonny Howson, Matt Crooks, and Marcus Tavernier were used in midfield with Andraz Sporar partnering Aaron Connolly up top.

Connolly was starting his second game in a row for his new club. The Brighton loanee had impressed against Reading but failed to make an impact against Blackburn.

Given the outcome and performance on Monday evening, Boro boss Chris Wilder will likely make changes to the starting eleven in their next game, with Connolly potentially on the chopping block.

According to Teesside Live, Duncan Watmore is the most likely to deputise in place of Connolly this weekend.

Another player that could be in contention up front is fellow Premier League loanee Folarin Balogun, who has been subject to two substitute appearances so far since arriving from Arsenal.

There is also youngster Josh Coburn and Uche Ikpeazu to contend with, although Sporar, Connolly, Balogun and Watmore look to all be ahead of them in the pecking order as things stand.

A win for Boro against Coventry could see them jump up into the play-off places into fifth. However, the Sky Blues could go above this weekend’s opponents if they get all three points.