Maidenhead United have signed Shawn McCoulsky following his departure from Colchester United, as announced on their official club website.

The National League have snapped up the attacker on a free transfer.

McCoulsky, 25, left Colchester earlier this month after two months with the League Two side.

He has now found swiftly a new club and has joined the Magpies on a deal until the end of the season.

Colchester spell

Colchester swooped to sign him in late October to add some more competition and depth to their attacking options.

McCoulsky was released by fellow fourth tier club Forest Green Rovers at the end of last season and had to wait a few months before getting back into the game.

He went on to make four appearances for the U’s in all competitions and chipped in with a single goal.

Other stints

The forward started out in non-league at Dulwich Hamlet before Bristol City lured him to the Football League in 2015.

He went on to make one first-team appearance for the Robins and was loaned out to Weston-Super-Mare, Torquay United, Bath City, Newport County and Southend United during his time at Ashton Gate to gain experience.

McCoulsky then left in 2019 and was signed by Forest Green, where he went on to play 26 games.

The Gloucestershire outfit shipped him out to Bromley and FC Halifax Town before releasing him last summer.

He got games under his belt earlier this term at Colchester and will now be looking to help Maidenhead survive in the National League.