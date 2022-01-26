Hartlepool United are interested in Bradford City goalkeeper Richard O’Donnell, as reported by Football Insider.

Hartlepool United are lining up a move for the fellow League Two stopper between now and the end of the transfer window.

O’Donnell, 33, has made 22 appearances in all competitions during the first-half of this season.

However, his future at Valley Parade is up in the air now following their signing of Portsmouth’s Alex Bass.

Hartlepool need a goalkeeper

Hartlepool are in the hunt for a new ‘keeper following the departure of Jonathan Mitchell earlier this month.

Ben Killip is their number one and young Patrick Boyes has now stepped up to become their number two.

O’Donnell’s career to date

O’Donnell is an experienced player in the Football League and has racked up just under 400 appearances in his career to date.

He started out at local side Sheffield Wednesday and went on to play 20 times for their first-team as a youngster, as well as having loan spells away at Rotherham United, Oldham Athletic and Macclesfield Town to gain experience.

The Owls let him go in 2012 on a permanent basis and he has since had stints at Chesterfield, Walsall, Wigan Athletic, Bristol City, Rotherham and Northampton Town.

Bradford came calling in 2018 and he has since spent the past four years with the Yorkshire club, playing 137 times to date altogether.

He has been a loyal servant to the club but is now a target for fellow fourth tier side Hartlepool with the transfer window shutting in five days time.