Sheffield Wednesday are in talks with Accrington Stanley over the potential departure of young striker, Korede Adedoyin, according to The Star’s Joe Crann.

The 21-year old signed for the Owls from Everton in 2020 but has only made three first-team appearances since.

Adedoyin is highly-rated at Hillsborough but suffered a hamstring injury last season which hampered his development and delayed a potential break into the first-team.

It was hoped he would break into the first-team this season but incoming transfers have prevented that from happening.

Understand that #SWFC are now in talks with Accrington Stanley over a potential deal for Korede Adedoyin… There’s now talk of a possible permanent transfer rather than a loan deal – his Wednesday contract is up at the end of the season. https://t.co/G28m6u4qGG #ASFC 🦉⚽️ — Joe Crann (@YesWeCrann) January 25, 2022

State of Play

At the beginning of the January window, it was expected Adedoyin would be allowed to leave on loan, but it is now thought he may be allowed to leave on a permanent deal.

Adedoyin’s contract will expire at the end of this season and he would be open to discussing a move to any side on a free.

It is yet to be seen if Wednesday have put a price on a permanent move or if Darren Moore would prefer to see the striker leave on a loan.

The Owls are keen to see certain players leave on loan and develop their game while experiencing first-team games – Wednesday have used the loan market for a lot of their young players this season, something they haven’t always done in recent years.

Young players such as Alex Hunt, Cameron Dawson and Ryan Galvin have had success out on loan and have become much better footballers because of it.

Adedoyin will be hoping to have similar success if a loan move does come available for him.

Up next for Wednesday is a home game v Ipswich Town this weekend – a win could see the Owls leapfrog 8th place Ipswich.