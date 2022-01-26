Stoke City fell to a disappointing 1-0 defeat last night when they travelled to Coventry City.

The defeat saw Coventry leapfrog Stoke in the league table and has extended the poor run of form Michael O’Neill and his side are currently suffering – the Potters have won just one of their last five in the league.

Coventry’s only goal of the game was a weak one to concede with plenty of individual and team errors leading up to the shot and goal from Viktor Gyökeres.

The Potters have gone from looking almost certain to claim a spot inside the coveted top six to now looking unlikely to finish inside the top half unless something changes at the club.

And last night, former Aston Villa and West Brom player James Chester was at the forefront of criticism from fans – the 33-year-old made his 13th Championship appearance of the season last night, but failed to impress yet again.

Let’s see what fans on Twitter had to say about his performance in the defeat v Coventry City last night:

Hopefully that’s his last game for the club — Bill (@bill63725454) January 25, 2022

Don’t remember seeing James Chester make a pass where he’s looking where he is about to pass it 😂how he gets in this team is beyond me https://t.co/GwdTWMsjWo — Euan Hurst (@EuanHurst) January 25, 2022

Chester Off. TV on. — Ryan Clowes (@RyanBentley_c) January 25, 2022

Much better in the second half and felt like we deserved something from that. Nice to have an atmosphere back, roaring them on! Allen and Chester need dropping, but Baker looks a great addition. #SCFC — Matthew Kirby (@m_kirby95) January 22, 2022

James Chester and Morgan Fox should be nowhere near the starting eleven by the end of Jan! Signings needed if they are starters! On the other hand Tom Ince could be like a new signing if he keeps up this work rate for the foreseeable! #SCFC #FACup — JordanL93 (@stokie1993) January 9, 2022

So pretty much every defensive error today came through Chester. Really poor defending 😕 #scfc — Stavross (@cannondog79) January 9, 2022