Stoke City fell to a disappointing 1-0 defeat last night when they travelled to Coventry City.

The defeat saw Coventry leapfrog Stoke in the league table and has extended the poor run of form Michael O’Neill and his side are currently suffering – the Potters have won just one of their last five in the league.

Coventry’s only goal of the game was a weak one to concede with plenty of individual and team errors leading up to the shot and goal from Viktor Gyökeres.

The Potters have gone from looking almost certain to claim a spot inside the coveted top six to now looking unlikely to finish inside the top half unless something changes at the club.

And last night, former Aston Villa and West Brom player James Chester was at the forefront of criticism from fans – the 33-year-old made his 13th Championship appearance of the season last night, but failed to impress yet again.

Let’s see what fans on Twitter had to say about his performance in the defeat v Coventry City last night: