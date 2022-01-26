Scunthorpe United are expected to seal a deal for Blackpool’s Joe Nuttall today, as detailed in a report by the Blackpool Gazette.

Scunthorpe United are poised to announce their latest January signing.

Nuttall, 24, has been in North Lincolnshire over recent days completing all the paperwork behind the move.

The attacker has slipped down the pecking order at Bloomfield Road and will be eager to get his career back on track.

Much needed for Scunthorpe

Scunthorpe are struggling at the bottom end of League Two and are staring down the barrel of a potential relegation to the National League.

The Iron lost 3-2 at home to Bristol Rovers last night and are now six points from safety, with Colchester United having two games in hand above them.

Keith Hill’s side are the second lowest scorers in the league behind Carlisle United.

Story so far

Nuttall started his career in the academy at Manchester City before leaving as a youngster for Aberdeen.

He went on to spend two years in Scotland, some of which he spent out on loan at Stranraer and Dumbarton to gain some experience, before heading back down to England to join Blackburn Rovers in 2017.

The attacker then had two seasons at Ewood Park and helped the Lancashire side gain promotion from League One in his first season.

He has spent the past couple of years on the books at Blackpool and has scored four goals in 33 matches for the Tangerines, as well as having a loan spell at Northampton Town last term.