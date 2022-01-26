Millwall’s Jed Wallace is ‘making much more positive progress’ as he recover from injury – the 28-year-old has been closely linked with Nottingham Forest this month.

Wallace is out of contract at Millwall in the summer. The attacking midfielder has been with the London club for the past six seasons now and has proved himself to be a quality Championship player in that time.

In the previous two Championship seasons, Wallace has scored 21 goals and assisted 18.

This month, Forest boss Steve Cooper has been keen on bringing Wallace to the City Ground, but the move has become something of a saga due to Wallace’s injury status.

Over the weekend though, it was reported by Guardian journalist Will Unwin that Millwall were ‘not playing ball’, and that they were unwilling to offload Wallace to a Championship rival midway through the season.

But giving an injury update on Wallace, Millwall boss Gary Rowett told NewsAtDen:

“Jed is making much more positive progress but he might be touch and go for the weekend. He’ll be touch and go anyway because he hasn’t done any sort of training yet.

“I’ll probably reserve judgement on that for now because he’s been out a little while, it’s more likely he’ll start training on Monday, that’s the way it looks at the moment.”

Forest down and out?

Forest have made efforts to sign Wallace this month, but it looks likely that Cooper will miss out on that move now.

Unwin’s suggestion that the move is not progressing combined with Rowett saying Wallace will return to training Monday – deadline day – suggests that Wallace will be a Millwall player come February 1st.

But with his contract out in the summer there is hope yet that Forest will get their man, and potentially get him for free.

Wallace is a quality Championship player and his attacking, technical style of play could really compliment Forest’s current momentum under Cooper.

Up next for Forest is a trip to Cardiff City this weekend.