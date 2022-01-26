Charlton Athletic are locked in talks with Middlesbrough’s Marcus Browne over a permanent deal, as per a report by the Northern Echo.

Charlton Athletic are looking to lure the attacking midfielder to The Valley before the end of the transfer window.

Browne, 24, was due to be joining the League One side on loan but they have now switched their attentions to landing him on a long-term basis.

The Northern Echo say discussions are progressing between the involved parties but there is still work to be done before a deal is struck.

Middlesbrough situation

Browne has slipped down the pecking order at Middlesbrough and is yet to make an appearance during the first-half of this season.

He joined Boro in 2019 from West Ham United and has since played 22 times for their first-team in all competitions, chipping in with two goals.

The Championship side loaned him out to Oxford United in the last campaign for him to get some game time under his belt in the third tier.

Other spells

Browne joined West Ham at the age of eight and rose up through the academy of the Premier League side. He went on to become a regular for the London club at various youth levels before playing once for their senior side in a Europa League clash against Astra Giurgu.

He also had loan spells away from the Hammers at Wigan Athletic and Oxford to get some experience before Middlesbrough signed him on a permanent basis.

His move to the Riverside Stadium hasn’t worked out and he still has another year left on his contract there.