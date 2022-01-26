Last night saw Birmingham City come back from two goals down to rescue a point at home to fellow Championship strugglers Peterborough United.

In a game where coming back from two goals down in the dying embers would usually earn the team a lot of praise, Birmingham fans seem to simply be losing patience with the players and coaching staff alike.

The two late goals came courtesy of substitute Gary Gardner and former Aston Villa striker Scott Hogan.

Hogan, 29, has now scored three in his last four outings for Blues to take his season tally up to nine in 25 Championship outings.

The Irishman has been the centrepiece for the vast majority of Birmingham’s attacking outputs this season, with his nine goals making him Lee Bowyer’s top scorer in the Championship this season.

Despite being a former Villa man, Hogan is proving to be a favourite among Birmingham City fans.

Let’s see what these Blues fans on Twitter had to say about Hogan’s performance:

Might be a controversial take, but don’t really understand the stick Hogan gets. Bailed us out the last 3 games, and when he gets chances he scores. If we crossed it in regularly, him and Juke would look way better, deserves more respect IMO. #bcfc — Stokes (@_LukeStokes_) January 25, 2022

Scotty hogan is a poacher and is so under rated , give that man the service and he will score been saying it for years #bcfc — Reggie (@Reggie41134872) January 25, 2022

Scott Hogan is our top goal scorer and generally a poacher-type finisher by means of the way he gets his goals… Why has he just spent 75 minutes shunted out on the right-wing? #bcfc #BSHLOUT — Blues Analytics (@BluesAnalytics_) January 25, 2022

Hogan was magic then…. And yet some want him sold, prats #bcfc — AndyBav. #BSHLOUT (@oftenpartizan) January 25, 2022

Quite lucky with the point. Looked so much better when we put crosses in. Peds especially poor but Hogan and Gards put in good shifts #bcfc — Talha Mirza (@TalhaMi55331907) January 25, 2022

Well what a final 10 minutes that was, still baffled that Bela came on at Lb and changed the game for us, stick Hogan down the middle and he scores goals.. wasted on the right for 75 minutes 🤦🏻‍♂️ #BCFC #BHSLOUT — Jackk (@_JkDavis) January 25, 2022

Shout out to @ScottHogan_9 our number 9 bagged his 9th of the season last night not a bad return at all so far..#BSHLOUT — Jacko (@Andyjack83) January 26, 2022