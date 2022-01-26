Last night saw Birmingham City come back from two goals down to rescue a point at home to fellow Championship strugglers Peterborough United.

In a game where coming back from two goals down in the dying embers would usually earn the team a lot of praise, Birmingham fans seem to simply be losing patience with the players and coaching staff alike.

The two late goals came courtesy of substitute Gary Gardner and former Aston Villa striker Scott Hogan.

Hogan, 29, has now scored three in his last four outings for Blues to take his season tally up to nine in 25 Championship outings.

The Irishman has been the centrepiece for the vast majority of Birmingham’s attacking outputs this season, with his nine goals making him Lee Bowyer’s top scorer in the Championship this season.

Despite being a former Villa man, Hogan is proving to be a favourite among Birmingham City fans.

