Birmingham City manager has confirmed that club captain Harlee Dean is set to sign for Sheffield Wednesday on loan for the remainder of the 2021/22 campaign.

Dean, 30, was made available for transfer ahead of this month.

The Englishman is in his fifth season at St Andrew’s and has been captain for most of those, having joined from Brentford back in 2017.

Since, Dean has made well over 150 Championship appearances for Blues. But he’s been a constant source of criticism for the past season-and-a-half and now he looks set to seal a temporary exit from the club.

Bowyer handed Dean 15 Championship appearances this season. Now though, amid reports that he’s heading to Sheffield Wednesday on loan, Bowyer has confirmed that, and explained his decision to move his skipper on:

“That’s going to happen I think,” Bowyer told Birmingham Live. “That should help to free up a little bit of money.

“I think that there needs to be change. Some people [are] in a comfort zone. I think that if things don’t change we will be in the same situation every year.

“Yes, he is the club captain but I demand certain things and expect certain things to happen. That’s why he is moving on.”