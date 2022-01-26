Brentford are set to make an improved bid for Nottingham Forest ace Brennan Johnson, but could face late competition for the signing from Newcastle United.

Johnson, 20, was again on hand to help Nottingham Forest on their way to victory last night.

The Welshman netted in his side’s 3-0 win over Barnsley – two in two for Johnson to take his season tally to seven goals and six assists in 28 Championship outings.

There’s no denying Johnson’s talent. But Steve Cooper may be dealt a cruel blow before the end of this month with Brentford lining up yet another bid for the wide man.

Mail Online report that the Bees are set to make a new and improved offer for Johnson having seen a number of bids rejected already.

But this time, Thomas Frank’s side are set to offer somewhere in the region of £18million which is supposedly what Forest’s asking price is.

Meanwhile, a separate report from The Independent claims that Newcastle United are set to bid for Johnson before the transfer window slams shut next week.

Will Johnson leave Forest this month?

It’s difficult to say – Nottingham Forest have uncovered a gem in Johnson and they’ll obviously be desperate to keep hold of him, as they look to mount a promotion push in the second half of the campaign.

But money talks and £18million for a player who’s really only proved himself in half-a-season of Championship football isn’t a bad deal.

With Newcastle lining up a bid alongside Brentford, the best outcome for Forest could be that it triggers a bidding war in the final days of the window, giving them some added capital should Johnson depart.

Up next for Forest is a trip to Cardiff City this weekend.