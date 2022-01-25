Fortuna Sittard striker Bassala Sambou has signed an 18-month contract with League One side Crewe Alexandra, The72 can exclusively reveal.

The72 revealed earlier this month that Crewe Alexandra were poised to sign an unnamed striker who was currently playing his football in the Netherlands.

Now, The72 has been informed that Crewe Alexandra have agreed a deal to sign Sambou, 24, from Dutch side Fortuna Sittard.

The German-born striker spent time as a youngster with both Coventry City and Everton.

But Sambou would eventually leave Everton in 2019 without ever making his first-team debut for the club, signing permanently for Sittard who currently compete in the Eredivisie.

In 30 league appearances for the club Sambou has managed two goals. He’s featured eight times in the league this season without scoring, having featured just once in his side’s last 12 outings in all competitions.

Sambou though is set for a new challenge with Crewe – David Artell’s side 22nd place of the League One table and have struggled for goals all season, scoring just 24 in their opening 27 league fixtures.

Crewe next face Rotherham United this weekend, but it’s not know whether Sambou will feature at this moment.