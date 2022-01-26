Jon Dadi Bodvarsson made his Bolton Wanderers debut as a substitute at Shrewsbury Town last weekend, but how will he fit into the Bolton starting XI in the long run?

Bodvarsson signs for Bolton on a free transfer after leaving Millwall by mutual consent, and he signs an 18-month deal with the Whites.

Bodvarsson played 76 times for Millwall during his two-and-a-half years at the club but had only played 18 minutes for the Championship side so far this season.

He has already played 24 minutes off the bench for Bolton and he will be looking to brake into the starting XI as soon as possible.

So where will Bodvarsson fit into Bolton’s starting XI?

The current formation that Ian Evatt plays is a 3-5-2 or 5-3-2 depending on the opponent – in this system, Bodvarsson will play in one of the two forward roles, most likely alongside Dion Charles.

He will most likely be used as a target man to bring others into play as well as adding an extra threat in front of goal, with Bolton having only scored one headed goal and one set piece goal all season.

Bodvarsson has no doubt been identified as the man who can improve those statistics in the second half of this season.

Considering the fact that this three-at-the-back formation has only been used for two games this season, Evatt could easily revert back to the 4-2-3-1 he has used for the majority of the first half of the season.

If that happens then Bodvarsson would have to fight for his place with Charles, and battle it out for that number nine position.

Up next Bolton, have Sunderland at home and it will be interesting to see if Evatt decides to start the Icelandic striker in what will be a tough test for his side.