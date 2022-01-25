Swindon Town are still keen on Aston Villa youngster Louie Barry but they are facing fierce competition from Doncaster Rovers.

Barry, 18, is one of Aston Villa’s top prospects but has endured a challenging 2021/22 campaign so far.

The former West Brom and Barcelona talent linked up with Ipswich Town in the summer but has seen that loan move cancelled having made only six appearances for the Tractor Boys.

Since then, Swindon Town have been linked with a loan move for Barry and now, the Swindon Advertiser has said the Robins remain interested.

The report states that Ben Garner’s side are still keen on bringing the Villa starlet to the County Ground this month. However, they are facing competition from a number of League One sides, with strugglers Doncaster Rovers said to be providing the fiercest competition.

It is added that Swindon may have the upper hand in the pursuit of his signature, given that Garner’s men are a fight for promotion while Doncaster are sat nine points away from safety in League One.

A perfect loan destination?

After struggling to make an impact with Ipswich, Swindon could be a great place for Barry to spend the rest of the season.

He has shown he knows where the goal is at U18s and U23s level and scored in his only appearance for Aston Villa’s senior side. However, after a difficult time at Portman Road, he may be in need of a confidence boost.

Swindon could be the best place for him to develop. They have already proven to be a good place for promising young strikers this season given Tyreece Simpson’s successful spell, so they may be able to do the same for Barry.

The Villa starlet is an obviously talented forward and he will be determined to prove himself on the senior stage.