The72 discusses the past week of English Football League news, including Fabio Carvalho’s Fulham future, fan trouble at Bristol City v Cardiff City, and West Brom striker Daryl Dike.

A major talking point of this transfer window has the future of Fulham starlet Carvalho. The 19-year-old has been in fine form this month and it’s led to yet more reports linking him with a move away from Craven Cottage.

The likes of West Han, Leeds United and Borussia Dortmund have all been linked this month, but it’s Liverpool who continue to be the most closely linked.

Report this week have revealed that Liverpool are in talks over a potential deal to sign Carvalho when his contract expires in the summer.

Elsewhere, Bristol City beat Cardiff City in the Severnside derby over the weekend. But Cardiff fans were revealed to have trashed the toilets at Ashton Gate on the day, and it’s proved to be a major talking point among EFL fans online.

And another piece of breaking news today was the news that West Brom striker Dike has been ruled out until late March with a hamstring injury.

With that, are the Baggies now out of automatic promotion contention? Or out of promotion contention entirely?

All that and more in the latest episode of The72 Show: