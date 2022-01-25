Former Hull City striker Aaron McLean has delivered his verdict on the sacking of Grant McCann after the Tigers made the decision to part ways with the boss on Tuesday.

As confirmed on the club’s official website, McCann has been relieved of his services at Hull City.

The decision comes shortly after Acun Ilicali’s successful takeover of the Tigers, with the club parting ways with the Northern Irishman as Ilicali looks to bring in his own man to take up the managerial role.

The decision comes after Hull City have secured two impressive Championship wins over Blackburn Rovers and Bournemouth, also putting in a battling performance in the FA Cup against Everton at the start of the month, although they were eventually defeated in extra time.

Now, upon the confirmation of the decision, former Hull striker McLean has delivered his verdict on Twitter.

McLean, who played alongside McCann while at Peterborough United, was left asking “where is the justice?” after the decision was confirmed.

Football really leaves me disappointed at times. Grant McCann has done a brilliant job in getting Hull back to the Championship and has come off the back of 2 huge wins against 2 of the best teams in the division yet he loses his job. Where is the justice? #hcafc — Aaron Mclean (@A9Mac) January 25, 2022

Who will come in?

Following McCann’s departure, Ilicali looks set to appoint Shota Arveladze as the new Hull City boss.

Arveladze is said to be the favourite for the vacant role at the MKM Stadium. The 48-year-old is a legend of Georgian football and was a firm fan favourite during his time on the books with Scottish Premiership side Reading during his playing career.

He has been out of managerial work since December 2020, when he left Uzbekistani side Pakhakor Tashkent after three-and-a-half years. Over the course of his managerial career, Arveladze has also managed Kayserispor, Kasimpasa, Trabzonspor and Maccabi Tel-Aviv.