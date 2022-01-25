Birmingham City have launched a bid for an unnamed midfielder, with the fee potentially rising as high as £1m.

Lee Bowyer has already managed to add three new players to his ranks this window.

Birmingham City have added Teden Mengi, Onel Hernandez and Taylor Richards to their ranks, with all three coming in on temporary deals.

Now, it has emerged from Birmingham Live that a move has been made for a new midfielder.

The report eludes to mentioning the name of the midfielder but confirms that the Blues have made their move to try and bring the player to St Andrew’s. It is added that the bid is “significant” and the fee could rise up to £1m.

Bowyer’s midfield options

It is added that both Bowyer and technical director Craig Gardner see a new midfield signing as a priority this month, and understandably so.

The Blues have had limited options in the middle of the park this season. Ivan Sunjic, Ryan Woods, Craig Gardner and Jordan James have been the main options in midfield and, given that Bowyer usually operates with a midfield three, a new face wouldn’t go amiss.

Youngster Tate Campbell has been in and around the senior team to provide cover and competition too but he is yet to make his Championship debut.

On-pitch matters

While the work goes on off the pitch, the Blues will be putting the work in on it in a bid to build some momentum and rise up the Championship table.

Bowyer’s side picked up a much-needed win over Barnsley last time out and the club currently sit in 18th place, 12 points away from relegation and 13 away from the play-offs.