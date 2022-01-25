Sheffield Wednesday have confirmed the signing of striker Tyreece John-Jules, who joins on loan from Premier League side Arsenal.

John-Jules, has spent the first half of the season on loan with Blackpool, picking up experience away from parent club Arsenal.

However, the young striker has seen his loan spell with the Tangerines brought to an end and now, he has completed a loan switch to League One side Sheffield Wednesday.

As announced on the club’s official website, Sheffield Wednesday have recruited John-Jules until the end of the season, bringing him in to bolster their options at the top of the pitch.

John-Jules will don the number 30 for Darren Moore’s side and follows Jordan Storey through the doors at Hillsborough to become their second signing of the transfer window.

Reunited with Moore

The young Arsenal striker’s loan move to Hillsborough sees him link up with Wednesday boss Moore for the second time in his career.

He first worked under Moore’s management during a spell on loan with Doncaster Rovers in the 2020/21 campaign. While on the books at the Keepmoat Stadium, John-Jules managed five goals and three assists in 21 outings across all competitions.

A new chance to impress

John-Jules has been a prolific goalscorer in Arsenal’s youth setup, managing 17 goals in 26 games for the U18s and 18 goals in 42 outings for the U23s. However, he has struggled to translate that into senior football so far.

His spell with Doncaster is his most prolific to date, with his time at Blackpool yielding no goals and a spell with Lincoln City yielding one.

He will be keen to showcase his goalscoring abilities with Sheffield Wednesday now, who sit in 8th place in League One.