Ipswich Town are yet to receive ‘any contact’ from Swansea City regarding a potential deal for midfielder Scott Fraser, reports TWTD.

Fraser, 26, has been closely linked with a move to Championship side Swansea City this season.

Reports at the back end of last year suggested that the Swans were ready to submit a six-figure bid for the Scottish central midfielder, but TWTD has revealed that Russell Martin’s side are yet to approach Ipswich over a potential deal.

They write that ‘no approach’ has been made by Swansea, with Ipswich Town yet to recieve ‘any contact’ from the club regarding Fraser.

Martin missing out…

Swansea City have so far brought in Andrew Fisher, Cyrus Christie and Hannes Wolf this month, but there are a few names who Martin has missed out on.

MK Dons defender Harry Darling was being closely linked with the Welsh club but those reports have since died down, with another Dons player in Matt O’Riley heading to Celtic after being closely linked to Swansea.

It seems Martin is in the market for a central midfielder then. After missing out on O’Riley, his side’s interest in Fraser could pick up again, but the Swans are obviously yet to make a move on that front.

Th midfielder played under Martin at MK Dons last season before sealing a summer move to Ipswich. But after scoring 14 League One goals under Martin last time round, he’s managed just one for Ipswich in this campaign.

It’s been a tough season for the Tractor Boys. Fraser though could be one of the first summer arrivals who actually seals his exit from the club – a reunion with Martin could be exactly what he needs to rediscover his prior form.