Nottingham Forest are reportedly set to complete the signing of 16-year-old midfielder Bobby Jack McAleese.

McAleese, currently on the books with Coleraine, is poised to make a move to Nottingham Forest, as per the Belfast Telegraph.

The young midfielder is said to be on his way to the City Ground ahead of a move to the club as the Championship side look to snap up another promising talent.

McAleese has already earned plenty of plaudits for his performances in youth football, impressing in Coleraine’s youth academy. The youngster was labelled as one of Northern Ireland’s “best young midfielders” by the club’s U18s boss Martin Smith upon his call-up to the country’s U17s squad.

International recognition

McAleese’s aforementioned call-up to the Northern Ireland U17s squad shows that his talents aren’t only being recognised at club level either.

The midfielder, who turns 17 in March, has played three times for the country’s U17s. He has featured in UEFA European Championship qualification games for Gerard Lyttle’s side, playing against Scotland, Italy and Albania.

The perfect place to continue his development…

If McAleese’s move to Nottingham Forest goes through as hoped, he will be joining a club with a brilliant track record of producing young talents.

Brennan Johnson is the most recent example, while Ryan Yates has also become a first-team regular since making his way through the youth ranks.

Steve Cooper has plenty of experience of working with young talents too, earning plaudits for the work done in the England youth set-up, where he worked with some of the country’s most promising youngsters before moving over to club management.