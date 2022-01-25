Nottingham Forest forward Xande Silva is set to leave the club in the coming days to join Greek outfit Aris Thessaloniki.

Silva has been unable to make an impact since joining Nottingham Forest in the summer, falling down the pecking order at the City Ground.

Rumours first emerged last month stating former loan club Aris Thessaloniki were showing an interest in bringing Silva back to Greece and now, as per Nottinghamshire Live, the forward is poised for a return to the Greek outfit.

The report states that Silva’s time with Forest is set to come to an end on a permanent basis.

Silva’s proposed move comes after a difficult few months having struggled to break into the starting XI at the City Ground. The former West Ham United man has played only three times for Nottingham Forest across all competitions, with his last appearance coming in their 1-0 loss to Huddersfield Town in December.

Silva’s previous stint in Greece

The 24-year-old spent the 2020/21 campaign in Greece with Aris, joining the club in a bid to pick up game time away from West Ham.

Silva made a good impression during his time in the Greek Super League. Across all competitions, he played 33 times for the club, chipping in with four goals and three assists in the process.

Now, with a permanent return on the cards, Silva will be hoping to get back to his best in Greece after a difficult, short-lived spell in the Championship with Cooper’s Nottingham Forest.