Nottingham Forest have held talks with West Ham over the potential signing of Emmanuel Longelo, reports Evening Standard.

Longelo, 21, is a product of the West Ham youth academy and made his full debut for David Moyes’ first-team earlier in the campaign.

He featured in a Europa League tie v Dinamo Zagreb but is yet to feature in the Premier League for the Hammers.

With first-team opportunities looking limited for the Englishman, Nottingham Forest are now being linked with a move for Longelo.

Cooper’s left-back woes…

Nottingham Forest have something of a problem position at left-back. Gaetan Bong held that position for much of last season but didn’t impress, with Max Lowe coming in on loan over the summer.

Lowe is certainly an improvement but he’s struggled with injury so far, and will return to Sheffield United in the summer.

Forest boss Steve Cooper has been forced to deploy the likes of Jack Colback on the left side of a back-five and he’s impressed.

But the midfielder isn’t the long-term solution to that spot. Longelo though could well be a keen addition to Cooper’s side, and someone who the former Swansea City boss can look to build the side around.

He’s still an unproven player. But he’s had plenty of experience with the Hammer’s youth sides and given his lack of game time this season, he’ll be raring to start playing some regular football.

With talks having already been held this month, a move could materialise in the final days of this month’s transfer window.

Up next for Forest is a Championship clash v Barnsley later this evening.