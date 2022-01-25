Sunderland are in talks over a deal to sign Northampton Town’s left-sided ace Ali Koiki, it has been reported.

Koiki’s impressive performances for Northampton Town have attracted interest from a number of EFL clubs this month.

Reports emerged earlier in the window stating Preston North End, Sunderland and Sheffield Wednesday are among the sides to have shown an interest in Koiki.

However, it has now been reported by the Sunderland Echo that the Black Cats have entered talks over a deal to sign Koiki.

The news emerges amid reports that left-back Denver Hume is poised to join League One rivals Portsmouth, leaving Lee Johnson down on an option on the left-hand side of defence. However, a deal for Koiki would plug that gap, providing fresh cover and competition for a starting spot.

Impressing in League Two…

Since arriving at Sixfields in the summer transfer window, Koiki has made the starting spot at left-back his own.

The former Burnley man has become a popular figure among Northampton Town supporters thanks to his bombing runs up and down the left-hand side, causing trouble going forward as well as showcasing his defensive abilities.

Across all competitions, Koiki has played 30 times this season, chipping in with two assists. He has helped keep an impressive 11 clean sheets in 24 League Two games for Jon Brady’s side this campaign.

Competition for a starting spot

If Sunderland are able to secure an agreement for Koiki, there will be fresh competition for a starting spot on the left-hand side.

With Hume looking set for a move away, Dennis Cirkin is the main option at left-back/ left-wing back.